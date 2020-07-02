New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 5,000 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLGX traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $66.84. 10,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,643. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLGX. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,493,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

