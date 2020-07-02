New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 7,600 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 283,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 112,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,707. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

