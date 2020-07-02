New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $242,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,291. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.65. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

