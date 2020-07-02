New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kirby were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kirby by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,367.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

