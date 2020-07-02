New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 53.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 80,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.