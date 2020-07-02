New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,600 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coherent were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 16.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,157,000 after acquiring an additional 203,978 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 29.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,872,000 after acquiring an additional 105,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,848. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.