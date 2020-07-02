New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 4,400 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Semtech were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 430,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 111,595 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,609. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,322,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,190 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

