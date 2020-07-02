New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,500 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.36. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,320. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.08. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

