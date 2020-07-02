New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,500 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 1,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.