New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 9,200 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,533,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 36,536.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NVT stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,069. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

