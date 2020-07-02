New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $9,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 19,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

