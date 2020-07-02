New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.10. 367,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,878. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

