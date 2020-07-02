New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. 3,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

