New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.17.

NYSE:GWW traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

