New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brink’s by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,093. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Brink’s to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

