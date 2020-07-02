New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crane were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 138.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 699,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,204,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crane by 345.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 136,322 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Cfra cut their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

