New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First Horizon National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 808,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in First Horizon National by 21.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 359,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in First Horizon National by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Horizon National by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 161,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.60. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

