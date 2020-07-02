New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.