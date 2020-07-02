New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $558,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Celanese by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 92,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

