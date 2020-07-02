New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $562,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,211. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

