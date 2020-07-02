New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,773,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 216,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

