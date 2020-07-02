New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 558,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.