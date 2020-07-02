New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $571,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 141,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,822. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

