New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $593,000 Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 107.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,264 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,205,970. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 155,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,670. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

