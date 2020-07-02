New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $602,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,090 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after acquiring an additional 834,383 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

