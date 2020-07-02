New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $611,000 Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. 2,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.08.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

