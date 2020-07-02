New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.43. 792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,285. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.23 and its 200 day moving average is $232.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

