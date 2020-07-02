New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $626,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.81. 4,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,191. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

