New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $642,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.02.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 1,584,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,732,867. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

