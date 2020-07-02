New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $642,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NVR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NVR by 38.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $71,092,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,482.00.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR traded up $55.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,241.44. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,980. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,376.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

