New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II acquired 12,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.