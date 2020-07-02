New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $650,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 406,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,503,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

