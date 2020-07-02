New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLKB. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.21. 1,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.62, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

