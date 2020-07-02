New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in First Solar by 14.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,815 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in First Solar by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Solar by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,423 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 7,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,393. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,696.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,807,278 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

