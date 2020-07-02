New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $616,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $2,330,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paycom Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Paycom Software by 1,308.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 90,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,025. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,575,414. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.