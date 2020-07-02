New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 297,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,744,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

