New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 35.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NetApp by 195.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NetApp by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 588,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,953. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

