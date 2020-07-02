New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,300 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 120.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 944,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 87.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,243,000 after purchasing an additional 303,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $43,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 39.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after acquiring an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 671.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 187,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,707. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

