New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 15,800 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 214,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,141,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.38.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

