New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,400 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,957,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,765,000 after buying an additional 386,538 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,969,000 after buying an additional 221,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 980,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,738,000 after buying an additional 190,235 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,330. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

