New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 6,000 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in II-VI were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,530 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

