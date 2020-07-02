New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.36. 1,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,733. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

