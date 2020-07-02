New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,357,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 503,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $57.68. 531,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.