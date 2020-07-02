New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1,146.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Thor Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Thor Industries by 620.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

THO traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.