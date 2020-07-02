New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Gartner by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.60. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

