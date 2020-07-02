New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after acquiring an additional 271,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,542,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEX by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,117,000 after buying an additional 261,557 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,971,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,300,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in IDEX by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after buying an additional 372,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $158.87. 547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.