New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,450 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 167,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,460. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

