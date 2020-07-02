New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,300 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VAR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

