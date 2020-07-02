New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,450 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,797.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 191,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,060. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

