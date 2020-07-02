New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,300 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 22,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,904. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.